The awarding ceremony of the Warsaw International Film Festival has just wrapped up with Dimitri Tsintsadze’s Shindisi taking home the Grand Prix of the acclaimed festival. The director himself also won the Best Director nomination.

The National Film Center of Georgia has named Shindisi as the country’s runner for the International Feature Film at the Oscars 2020.

Tsintsadze’s patriotic movie is based on the real story of the Shindisi battle from the Russo-Georgian war in the summer of 2008. During the Shindisi battle, 17 Georgian soldiers lost their lives. A few days back, on October 15, the Hollywood Reporter published a review of Dito Tsintsadze’s Shindisi, calling it “a model of quietly powerful filmmaking”. Read the full review here. By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: film.interia.pl

