Zurab Chiaberashvili, a member of the European Georgia – Regions, is leaving the parliamentary Committee on Sectoral Economics and Economic Policy, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze announced at the bureau sitting today.

He added that another member of European Georgia Zaza Kedelashvili is leaving the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Mukhrani Vakhtangadze is leaving the faction ‘Georgian Dream – Conservatives,’ Giorgi Mosidze and Zaza Khutsishvili are leaving the ‘Georgian Dream’ faction, Ruslan Gajiev from the Conservative faction will move to the Georgian Dream-Greens, and Irina Pruidze and Mariam Jashi are leaving the factions.

The Chairman of the Parliament nominated candidates for the vacant positions presented by the majority at the Bureau sitting.

The Parliament Speaker will have 7 deputies. One of them will be Mamuka Mdinaradze, who will also be the leader of the parliamentary majority.

Other Vice Speakers will be Giorgi Kakhiani and Kakha Kuchava (foreign direction), while Gia Volski, who has until now been Vice-Speaker and parliamentary majority leader, will serve as First Vice-Speaker.

Besides the mentioned persons, Ilia Nakashidze, Sergi Kapanadze and Irma Inashvili are serving as Vice Speakers.

As for the committees, the Committee on European Integration will be chaired by Davit Songhulashvili instead of Tamar Khulordava, Foreign Committee will be chaired by Irakli Beraia instead of Sophio Katsarava, Genadi Margvelashvili will replace Mariam Jashi in the Education Committee, Guram Macharashvili will replace Giorgi Kakhiani in the Procedural Committee and Nino Tsilosani will chair the Environmental Protection Committee. Roman Kakulia remains in charge of the Sector Economy Committee.

In addition, Rati Ionatamishvili will be the Chairman of the Georgian Dream Faction.

The final agreement on the vacant parliamentary seats was reached at today’s majority session. The decisions made by the ruling team will be announced in detail at today’s sitting of the Parliamentary Bureau.

By Ana Dumbadze

