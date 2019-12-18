BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Association of Organic Producers and Exporters (AOPE), the Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association (AHPEA), the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association, the Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Tea Producers and Exporters Association have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by the head of the AOPE Emin Aliyev, as well as representatives of the above mentioned associations – Ismayil Orujov, Badraddin Hasratov, Bashir Guliyev and Ilkin Alakbarov.

The memorandum is aimed at mutual cooperation in promoting the development of production and export of environmentally friendly organic products of Azerbaijan.

Baku hosted a conference on production of organic goods and their export potential, organized by the AOPE on Dec. 18.

