Football star Sergio Ramos has been slapped with a six-figure fine for chopping down centuries-old trees in Madrid, The Sun reports.

Authorities in the Spanish capital unanimously approved the fine on Friday, according to reports.

It is alleged the Real Madrid defender’s company cut down between 50 and 90 oak, pine and poplar trees in the neighbourhood of La Moraleja.

EFE report that Ramos’ company, Aguilena de Inversiones Sociedad Anonima, will have to hand over £225,000 (€250,000) and replant three times as many trees as they cut down – subject to a potential appeal.

The trees sat on a plot of land the 33-year-old purchased to build his house on.

The home, shared with wife Pilar Rubio and their family, was purchased two years ago and underwent a complete redesign to suit their tastes.

A neighbour then called the police when Ramos felled the trees, some of which were centuries old.

The couple caught the headlines earlier in the summer with their extravagant wedding.

source