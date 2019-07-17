On July 16, through the exclusive interview with the media platform ‘Argumenti I Fakti’ (Arguments and Facts), Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation gave thorough responses on the questions of the public. Georgian-Russian relations and the recent developments between the two countries were among one of the most important themes of the interview.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Russia aspires to have friendly relations and balanced cooperation with Georgia for the sake of the citizens of both countries.

Asked about measures, the Georgian government has to apply in order to “prevent the manifestations of disgrace individuals in front of the parliament”, Lavrov said: “Relations between the government and opposition represent internal affairs of Georgia and we are not going to intervene in them. However, it is impossible not be worried about the attempts of particular radical representatives of the Georgian political elite to make our nations quarrel.”

“Unfortunately, today we see how a number of politicians of this country [Georgia] are competing in anti-Russian rhetoric for achieving their narrow-minded goals,” said the Russian Official.

Sergey Lavrov also named the conditions for resuming the direct flights from Russia to Georgia, which were suspended on July 8 by the Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated that the government of Georgia must stabilize the situation and ensure the safety of Russian citizens.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

