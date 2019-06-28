Sergei Gavrilov, Deputy of the Russian State Duma, says he might pay a personal visit to Georgia again, this time as a Pilgrim.

“I would like to visit Georgia again, under the mission of Pilgrim, in order to travel to holy places,” Gavrilov told journalists.

Sergei Gavrilov visited Georgia last week within the framework of the session of Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. He was forced to leave the country following anger at his speech from the seat of the Georgian Parliament Speaker.

Gavrilov addressed delegates in Russian, angering many politicians and Georgians who are against Russia’s illegal occupation in South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

