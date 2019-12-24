BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

On December 24, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Serbian president congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state noted that Azerbaijan-Serbia bilateral relations based on strategic partnership were developing successfully in a variety of areas, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue to expand.

