Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decision on the approval of the sequence of introduction of compulsory medical insurance according to the administrative-territorial units of the country, Trend reports referring to the website of the Cabinet of Ministers Dec. 27.

The application of compulsory medical insurance according to the administrative-territorial units in Azerbaijan during 2020 will begin from January through March in the cities and districts of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Mingachevir, Gusar, Khachmaz, Guba, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Gobustan, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Balaken, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Yevlakh and Agdash districts.

In Ganja and Naftalan cities, Gazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gadabay, Dashkesan, Samukh, Goygol, Goranboy, Khojaly, Beylagan, Khojavand, Agjabadi, Lachin, Barda, Fizuli, Aghdam, Terter and Kalbajar districts, the application of compulsory medical insurance will start from April through June.

In Shirvan city, Astara, Lankaran, Lerik, Yardimli, Masalli, Jalilabad, Neftchala, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Salyan, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad and Hajigabul districts, the application of compulsory medical insurance will start from July through September.

In Baku, Sumgait, Khankendi, Absheron, Gubadli, Zangilan,Shusha – from December 2020.

The decision comes into force Jan. 1, 2020.

