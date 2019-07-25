Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Azerbaijani judokas grabbed silver during the second day of the competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

The competitions were held in the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

On the second day of the competitions, winners among women in weight categories up to 52, 57 and 63 kilograms and among men – in weight categories up to 66 and 73 kilograms were named.

During the day, three Azerbaijani athletes were competing.

Vugar Talibov (weight category up to 73 kilograms) lost to Italian athlete Luigi Centracchio and settled for a silver medal. Azerbaijani judoka gained a victory over athlete from Belarus Dzianis Yauseyenka in 1/8 finals.

Azerbaijani athlete defeated Czech athlete Adam Kopecky in 1/4 finals. In the semifinals, Talibov defeated Turkish athlete Musa Simsek.

Among women, Aytaj Gardashkhanli (up to 57 kilograms) lost to German athlete Samira Bock and failed to grab the bronze medal. Among men, Azerbaijani judoka Metin Rzazade lost to Hungarian athlete Daniel Szegedi and failed to grab the bronze medal.

During the first day of judo competitions Azerbaijani athletes won one gold medal and two bronze medals. Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov (up to 60 kilograms) grabbed gold, while Shukran Zamanli (up to 55 kilograms) and Gulshan Bashirova (up to 44 kilograms) grabbed bronze.

The competitions among women in weight categories up to 70 kilograms and more, and among men – in weight categories up to 81, 90 kilograms and more will be held on July 26. The mixed team competitions will be held on July 27.

In total, 297 judokas from 40 countries participate in the festival. Azerbaijan is represented by 12 judokas (eight boys and four girls).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

