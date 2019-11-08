Turkish forces used “internationally banned weapons” in northern Syria against “more than 30 civilians including children,” according to a senior Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) official, who made a statement to the press in Qamishli, Ruptly reports.

“What have happened in Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad, since the 9th of October and until this moment, where Turkey and its mercenaries continue to pay no attention to the law and to ethics, reached a point where Turkey used internationally banned weapons against our people and targeted more than 30 civilians including children with these internationally banned weapons” Co-chair of the Foreign Relations Commission of the SDF, Abdulkarim Omar said, as quoted by Ruptly.

Despite the claims, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) abandoned investigations into the alleged use of white phosphorus at the weekend, as it does not fall within their “purview”. Co-chair of Health and Environment in North Syria Mustafa Juan said that the SDF had passed files proving their claims to international organisations including “Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International and three European embassies.”

“We stress, in the self-governing region of northeast Syria, the need for a neutral stance and a continued investigation on the violations made by Turkey of using internationally banned weapons. We also condemn Turkey’s attempts to hide the crime and its attempt to hinder the establishment of international investigation committees.” Omar added.

Ankara’s military offensive, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring’, began on October 9 with the stated aim of creating a ‘safe zone’ in north-eastern Syria by removing Kurdish forces, who Turkey regards as terrorists. Turkey agreed to pause the assault after reaching a deal with Russia over the conditions for the ‘safe zone’ on October 22.

