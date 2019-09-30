Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Grandiose second “Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality” is taking place in Azerbaijan, with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, from September 28 to October 1, Trend reports.

As part of a series of events on Sept. 30, works created by sculptors during the 4th International Sculpture Symposium named “Music in Stone” were presented at the Gala Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum Complex.

The works created during the symposium were reviewed by Anar Alakbarov, executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Asgar Alakbarov, chairman of the board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Etibar Abbasov, chairman of the board of Tamiz Shahar OJSC, as well as prominent public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Azerbaijan, figures of culture and art.

The symposium was attended by 11 sculptors from eight countries. During the symposium, sculptors from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, China, Iran, Latvia, Romania and Russia created works from natural stones dedicated to the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

In an interview with Trend’s correspondent, sculptors talked about participating in the symposium, about the purpose of created works and expressed admiration for the organization of the event.

Aleksey Vrublevsky (Belarus): “The symposium is dedicated to the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Nasimi, and I’m very happy to be a participant of this event. I discovered for myself a great thinker and poet, thanks to the symposium I became more familiar with Nasimi’s work. I was touched by a line from Nasimi’s work – “Both worlds can fit within me, but in this world I cannot fit …” – this is very deep, so that’s how the idea of ​​my work was born. In my sculpture I tried to reflect, to depict a person, but at the same time to make it look like it’s something incomplete.”

Saeed Ahmadi (Iran): “My work is called “A Wing to Fly.” This sculpture is an object from my major project, and I’ve been working on it for already ten years. There are fragments from this big project throughout the world, and this project is generally called “A Dream about Heaven”. My work, created as part of the symposium, symbolizes flight, freedom. I would like to say that the symposium is unique, it brought together sculptors from around the world and allowed us to discuss the work of Nasimi.”

Ruslan Nigmatulin (Russia): “My work is called ‘The Melody of Rubai’ in which I tried to convey the form, the plasticity of Nasimi’s versification, which is used in rubai. I also tried to show the lyrics, the interweaving of one form with another. I had heard about Nasimi, but of course I got acquainted in more detail with his work, thanks to the symposium. It involves sculptors with different philosophies, who through their works reflected the philosophy of Nasimi.”

Ahad Mammadov (Azerbaijan): “The main goal in my work is to reflect the creativity of Nasimi. In my sculpture, I showed the era in which Nasimi lived and our present day. I wanted to demonstrate the relevance of Nasimi’s work, to show how great a poet and a philosopher he was. Therefore, my work is called ‘The Great Return’.”

The festival is aimed at exploring and promoting the creativity of brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), as well as exploring his thoughts and ideas in modern life. The festival was held for the first time in 2018. The festival is held on the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. The current festival has coincided with the 650th anniversary of Nasimi.

According to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree, 2019 was declared the Year of Nasimi.

