A range of tests developed in Scotland could help cancer research and see more patients accepted onto clinical trials, the BBC reports.

The Glasgow Cancer Tests are a new suite of tests created at Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory (GPOL).

The affordable solid tumour and blood cancer tests are designed to be used in routine healthcare, such as within the NHS, around the world.

They could open up the latest treatments to cancer patients.

And they could also help scientists discover what makes cancer resistant to chemotherapy drugs.

Andrew Biankin, regius professor of surgery at the University of Glasgow and director of (GPOL), said: “The Glasgow Cancer Tests were created so that ultimately every patient with cancer could have access to the latest treatments and clinical trials.

“Our team of inventors, including Susie Cooke, Philip Beer and David Chang, have dedicated the last five years of their lives to creating the Glasgow Cancer test.”

