Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan invited the participants of “Yaaay!” program, held by “Ders Evi” learning center for a tour at the company’s office.

Schoolchildren who participate in the program have visited the Contact Center of Bakcell, where they were able to get acquainted with the center’s operations, had a chance to listen to operators dealing with the customer requests and were informed about the rules of working with customers.

The Contact Center employees have provided detailed answered to the children’s questions.

The provision of high quality services and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Bakcell customers are able to perform almost all operations with their mobile numbers by calling the Contact Center at 555 or by using the “My Bakcell” mobile application.

Within the framework of “Yaaay!” program, conducted with an aim to support schoolchildren in making career choice, students of 8-11 grades get an opportunity to get visit companies active in IT, culture, medicine, engineering, education, agriculture, finance, transport, telecommunications, construction, tourism and hotel business spheres to get acquainted with the said companies’ work processes and receive on-site experience.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source