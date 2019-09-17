Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

During another stage of the Saber Junction-19 Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the participants began to deploy and organize the activities of headquarters on the terrain, as well as the decision-making process, Trend reports on Sept. 17 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the exercises moving through the relief terrain, also fulfilled the tasks of overcoming obstacles and suppressing the provocative actions of the imaginary enemy.

