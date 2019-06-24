Former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, commented on Georgian Government’s decision to fulfill the public demand and hold parliamentary elections with the proportional electoral system in 2020.

“Whoever agrees to this offer, is either absolutely fool, or bribed”, Saakashvili said in his video address.

According to Saakashvili, Former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili’s decision to hold the 2020 elections through a proportional electoral system should be answered with demonstrations throughout the country.

In addition, according to the former President, holding the elections with zero barrier in 2020 means that Ivanishvili will bribe small political parties.

“Ivanishvili is panicked. Whoever agrees to this offer, is either absolutely fool, or bribed. Now, the main demand is that he should resign Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, immediately conduct snap parliamentary elections with the proportional electoral system, release the people detained on June 20, replace bribed Tamar Zhvania (Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Georgia), bring international observers and hold new elections together. All the rest is an attempt to implement the dishonest scheme of Georgia’s big enemy – Bidzina Ivanishvili”, Mikheil Saakashvili stated.

The Georgian government has agreed to hold proportional parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020, Bidzina Ivanishvili, former Prime Minister of Georgia, stated at the briefing held at ruling party Georgian Dream’s office today.

The holding of snap parliamentary elections with the proportional electoral system was one of the main demands of the participants of the peaceful demonstrations held in front of the Parliament building since June 20.

Georgian Dream members had been holding consultations since morning to discuss the demands of the protestors.

By Ana Dumbadze

