Mikheil Saakashvili, the former President of Georgia has commented on the recent political changes in the country. Saakashvili stressed that “Ivanishvili’s Government has completely lost legitimacy due to their recent steps.” The founder and former chairman of the United National Movement party and now a resident of Ukraine believes that the solution to the current situation lies in not giving up.

“Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Government has completely lost legitimacy due to his recent steps. This is no longer a legal Government, this is a violent usurper regime. And any action against the violent usurper is justified historically, legally and morally. It is about the existence or absence of the country. The only thing we are not entitled to be inaction” wrote Saakashvili.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source