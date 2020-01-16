BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

The 2019 will be remembered as a year of fundamental reforms in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communication of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Saadat Yusifova said at a session on media coverage of elections, Trend reports.

Yusifova noted that President Ilham Aliyev is constantly implementing reforms in Azerbaijan, and the latest wave of reforms carried out in the country is markedly different in quality and quantity from those carried out in past years.

The deputy head of the department added that the scale of these reforms is so wide that they will have a great impact on all institutions of society.

Yusifova emphasized that the current parliamentary elections are aimed at the formation of a more operational and professional deputy corps.

Saadat Yusifova added that about forty media outlets have been registered for the election campaign.

“Media representatives should objectively cover the process; equal conditions should be created for all candidates. I am sure that these parliamentary elections will be remembered for its contribution to the development of the electoral process and parliamentarism in Azerbaijan, as well as media coverage of the election process,” Yusifova said.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

