A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Georgian Airports Association and the Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair.

One of the largest and most well-known budget airlines will offer direct flights to Europe from both Kutaisi and Tbilisi international airports, 1tv.ge reports.

Information on flights to Georgia is gradually being published on the official website of Ryanair, with tickets for flights from Tbilisi to Milan’s Bergamo Airport already available.

The first flight will take place on November 6. Ticket prices start from 19,99 euros. Flights will be operated four times a week.

At this stage, Ryanair will fly from Tbilisi to Milan, and from Kutaisi to the Italian city of Bologna and France’s Marseilles.

