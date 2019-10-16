David O’Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at Ryanair, is going to unveil details about the carrier’s intention to fly to Armenia at a press conference on Wednesday, October 16.

Ryanair is known to be one of Europe’s largest carriers in terms of the frequency of flights and the number of passengers who use the services of the company.

O’Brien, alongside Armenia International Airports General Manager Marcelo Wende and Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Tatevik Revazian, will address reporters at Zvartnots airport near Yerevan.

O’Brien and Route Development Director Kate Sherry announced at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in August that the airline are going to enter Armenia’s air market in the near future.

Revazian had earlier revealed that Ryanair are planning to fly to Yerevan starting from 2020.

