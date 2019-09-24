Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with the Ambassador of Rwanda to the Republic of Turkey Williams Nkurunziza and the Secretary General of the Embassy Coel Uvizeye, who were on a visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School and the Republic of Rwanda, exchange of students, implementation of joint projects.

Rector Elmar Gasimov informed the guests in detail about the history, activity directions and the faculty of Baku Higher Oil School, as well as the innovations implemented in the BHOS and the successes achieved by students.

The rector noted that the Baku Higher Oil School gives priority to international cooperation and, “therefore, it organizes and conducts trainings based on international education programs.”

“Thus, the BHOS is cooperating closely with the UK’s Heriot-Watt University, the US George Washington University and Switzerland’s Geneva Business School through the exchange of students and experience.”

Elmar Gasimov said that today in Azerbaijan, much attention and care is given at the state level to science, education, teachers and students.

The rector stressed that thanks to this care, this year, 23 students of Baku Higher Oil School who had scored high points were awarded presidential scholarships in accordance with the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Thus, the number of presidential scholars of Baku Higher Oil School have reached 150.”

Elmar Gasimov said that today, along with the intricacies of oil and gas industry, production, BHOS students are also being taught the secrets of commerce in this area.

“Rwanda is Africa’s most populous country with a population of 12.6 million. Since the country has entered a period of intensive development, it experiences the need for highly qualified personnel. I think that the Baku Higher Oil School can help Rwanda to train engineers by implementing joint scholarship programs with its government”, the rector added.

Ambassador Williams Nkurunziza, in turn, noted that as the development of oil and gas industry in Rwanda started relatively recently, there is a need for experienced specialists in the country.

“Today, in our country, there is a need for oil, gas and energy specialists whose professional competence would be as high as that of their Azerbaijani peers. Given this need, we want to send students to study in all different departments of Baku Higher Oil School,” the ambassador said.

The sides reached an initial agreement to start training Rwandan students at the Baku Higher Oil School from the next academic year.

Towards the end of the meeting, a decision was made to sign a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding in the near future.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source