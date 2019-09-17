Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Russian gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva has won a gold medal at the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku in exercises with a hoop, Trend reports.

She scored 23.500 points.

The second place was taken by Lina Ashram (Israel, 23.400 points), Russia’s Dina Averina settled for third place with 23.350 points.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

