Russia’s Rostselmash company, the biggest manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment, intends to establish cooperation with Sumgait Technologies Park in Azerbaijan, Director on Export Issues of Rostselmash company Alexey Sidorov told Trend.

“The Russian company intends to provide the Sumgait Technologies Park with the orders for the production of components for agricultural machinery,” he added.

“We would like to address such a mutually beneficial proposal to our Azerbaijani partner, namely the Sumgait Technologies Park,” Sidorov said. “The sides signed a memorandum of cooperation. Within the concluded agreements, we intend to inspect the Sumgait Technologies Park to closely examine the potential and demand for components for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan.”

He stressed that the quality of spare parts is one of the most important conditions for ensuring uninterrupted operation of machinery. “That is why, while using original spare parts that correspond to the modern technologies, we guarantee one hundred percent compatibility of parts,” Sidorov added.

He added that the agricultural engineering and industrial projects are planned to be jointly implemented in the near and medium terms.

A number of bilateral agreements were signed as part of the visit of the representatives of the Russian industrial enterprises to Azerbaijan in April 2019. Within the visit, Sumgait Technologies Park LLC signed an agreement on cooperation with Rostselmash and concluded a memorandum of cooperation with Transmashholding JSC.

