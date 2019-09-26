Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Russia’s Omsk region eyes to carry out flights to Azerbaijan, governor of the region Alexander Burkov said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

“The development of air transportation is one of the important factors affecting the improvement of the quality of life,” he added.

“The number of international flights should be increased,” Burkov said. “The negotiations are underway with the representatives of the airlines to launch flights to China, Germany, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. We also plan to launch a new flight to Kazakhstan’s Almaty.”

Burkov also said that the flights are planned to be launched from Omsk to Chelyabinsk, Gorno-Altaysk, Noyabrsk, Tyumen, Nizhnevartovsk, Barnaul and Novokuznetsk in 2020. More flights will be carried out to Surgut and Samara.

