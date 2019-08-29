Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia’s North Ossetia, Trend reports on Aug. 29 referring to the confederation.

The document was signed by Vice President Vugar Zeynalov on behalf of the confederation and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Ossetia Kazbek Tuganov on behalf of the Chamber.

A group of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Ossetia is in Azerbaijan on a business visit.

During a meeting held at the confederation, the guests expressed interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan is our neighbor and we know each other,” Tuganov said.

Stressing that among other potential partner countries, the preference is given to Azerbaijan, Tuganov added that there is great potential for expanding the ties with the confederation.

During the meeting, the guests made a short presentation of their products and expressed gratification with the negotiations with their Azerbaijani colleagues.

