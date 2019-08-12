The situation in Georgia was discussed at the closed session of the UN Security Council, chaired by Poland. After the session, the representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, France, Poland and Estonia issued a joint statement. The statement expresses the nation’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The countries also made it their point to call on Russia to fully contribute to the commitments made under the August 12 agreement. The commitments include Russia’s withdrawal of its armed forces and allowance of international security mechanisms inside Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. After the UN Security Council meeting, the acting ambassador of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, commented on the relationship between Russia and Georgia and the expected course it will take, saying that: ”Russia will continue its efforts to develop cooperation with Georgia, despite opposition from Western countries”.

“Unfortunately, the position of the Western countries does not help much, but I can assure you that we are trying our best to develop bilateral cooperation, trade, people-to-people relations,” the Tass agency quoted Polyanskiy.

He also noted that “Georgian goods are exported to Russia without any delay and are very popular on the Russian market.”

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source