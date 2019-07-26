Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The first semifinal meetings in volleyball among men and women held as part of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival have wrapped up, Trend reports.

The teams of Russia and Turkey fought for the right to compete in the finals during the womens’ competitions which were held in the Sports and Health Center of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry.

Having defeated their opponents with a score of 3:1 (25:22, 20:25, 25:22, 25:21), Russian women reached the finals. The winner of the Italy-Romania match-up will be their opponent during the decisive game. Turkey will compete for bronze medals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

