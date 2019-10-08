The Russian Special Forces opened a new crossing in the Euphrates River Valley amid reports of an imminent Turkish military operation in the region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports, the Russian Special Forces opened the crossing between the lines of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

As shown in the photos released by the KTB media channel, the Russian Special Forces can be seen observing the construction of the new crossing in the Euphrates River Valley region.

source