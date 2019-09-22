Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Russian team won the gold medal in all-around group exercises scoring 58.700 points at the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Baku, Trend reports.

The Japanese team (58.200 points) came in second, followed by Bulgarian team (58.000 points).

The Azerbaijani team ranked eighth scoring 53.100 points. As a result of today’s performance, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

