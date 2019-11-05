BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

The issue on the referendum in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan some time ago declared a part of Armenia, was raised by him exclusively for internal needs and only after the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement consisting of more than 120 countries, confirmed that Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan’s integral part, well-known Russian historian and political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

“Pashinyan in every possible way is dragging out time by looking for more new tricks to evade the answer to a substantive question,” the analyst said.

“The form and format of the referendum, if such a referendum is held, does not matter for him,” Kuznetsov said. “He just wants to extend the period of his power until the referendum.”

“One must not look for common sense in the chaotic and meaningless actions of the politicians who are in power in Armenia, who are concerned only with the issue of maintaining their period of power, without which their life will be meaningless,” the analyst said.

“Narcissism at the top of the pyramid [of power] is the goal of such politicians,” Kuznetsov added. “So, they voice loud slogans, especially difficult ones like holding a referendum on an issue that has nothing to do with Armenia’s domestic politics, for the crowd to listen to them and admire, rather than grumble and try to oust them.”

The analyst stressed that Nikol Pashinyan has been reiterating these theses since last May as Buddhist mantra.

“And I am more than confident that he will continue to reiterate it as he is unable to think up anything new that could correspond to the modern realities,” Kuznetsov said. “The reason is his stupidity and inability to adequately assess the realities of the changing world, rather than the firmness on the position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The analyst said that not only there is no prospect in the negotiation process, but it has been thrown back to the mid-1990s since the moment when Pashinyan came to power in Armenia, first de facto and then de jure.

“It is high time to honestly and frankly admit that the negotiations are in a dead end and are able to move from the dead point only as a result of pressure on Armenia,” Kuznetsov said. “However, I do not exclude the peaceful development of events, if, for example, on the eve of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Russia and other CIS countries force Armenia to get rid of the consequences of the rule of Nazi ideology and thereby undermine the ideological basis of the regime of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.”

Touching upon Pashinyan’s words that “the Armenian side is suffering losses today”, the political analyst stressed that during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict the Armenian side loses not only the servicemen on the front and rear, but it also suffers losses in the economy and on the world stage, especially amid Azerbaijan’s successful diplomatic demarches over the past month.

“Therefore, it is unclear to me what exactly Nikol Pashinyan meant in this particular case – human, financial, economic or image losses,” Kuznetsov said. “However, today it does not matter.”

“Pashinyan always focuses only on the internal audience,” the analyst added. “Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan talk with the rest world on his behalf and on behalf of Armenia. When he appears at any international forum, he immediately turns out to be in isolation. The summit of the council of heads of states of the CIS in Ashgabat on October 10-11 has testified to this.”

“Today, the internal front for Pashinyan is more important than the external one,” Kuznetsov said. “He could not finally break the ‘Karabakh clan’, stabilize the economy and attract foreign investments. He could not improve the quality of life of his compatriots. He quarreled with Russia over the issues of economic partnership. Presently, this situation is like a Sword of Damocles for him. Today he is simply obliged to continue to speak not to be so scared.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a number of remarkable statements during a live broadcast on his Facebook page on Nov. 3.

In his statement, Pashinyan reiterated his previous thesis regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Pashinyan said that any solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue must be acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the Armenian prime minister admitted that “today the Armenian side suffers losses”.

Pashinyan also said that his main task at the negotiating table is to find a solution acceptable to the Armenian people. If this option is found, it will be presented to the people and put up for public discussion. The Armenian prime minister is convinced that the decision must be made in a national format and if necessary, a referendum may be held.

