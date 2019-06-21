Dmitry Medvedev, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, has responded to the statement of the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, reports the Russian media. The Georgian Official spoke about the occupation policy of Russia and the country’s interests to cause destabilization in Georgia, while making comments about the recent developments in Georgia earlier today.

Medvedev assessed the statement of the Georgian President as “extremely unprofessional”, noting that either Zurabisvhili is not aware of the actual situation, or she intentionally disfigures it. The Russian PM also stated, it was “said to hear such rhetoric” from Salome Zurabishvili. The Head of the Russian Government said, in case of the escalation of anti-Russian attitudes, official Moscow will recommend tourists to avoid traveling to Georgia.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

source