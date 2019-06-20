I do not feel any discomfort, I’m very happy to be in my homeland, Sergei Gavrilov, the member of the Russian Duma, told reporters on June 19.

Gavrilov attended the reception held within the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which takes place at the Palace of the State Ceremonies in Tbilisi.

When asked if he was feeling discomfort due to being in the country, 20% of which is occupied by Russia, Gavrilov answered that he feels no discomfort.

“I do not have any discomfort, I’m very happy to be in my homeland”, Gavrilov said.

By Ana Dumbadze

