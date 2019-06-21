Russian MP Vladimir Jabarov has advised Russians to avoid traveling to Georgia, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs advised Russian tourists on the basis of the protests that began yesterday in Tbilisi.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Tbilisi last night and tried to storm the parliament building after a Russian MP gave a speech from the speaker’s chair in the chamber.

The Chairman of the Russian State Duma Viacheslav Volodin criticized the Georgian government for their handling of the events.

“The action of the Georgian authorities during the session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy on June 21 goes against international norms,” he told reporters.

He stated that the Georgian government’s reaction to the treatment of the Russian delegation questioned their competence.

“It raised questions about whether Georgia can be a responsible international partner,” said Volodin.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Reuters

source