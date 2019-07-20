The Russian ground troops are not participating in the upcoming Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack along the Hama-Latakia axis, nor are they planning to launch an operation in the Idlib Governorate, an officer from the SAA’s 4th Armored Division said, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the officer, all reports claiming Russian ground troops are taking part in the Syrian Army’s operations are ‘lies’.

The officer said the Russian Armed Forces sent military police to their posts in northern Hama, adding that this is a common occurance and has nothing to do with any operation.

The rumors of Russian ground forces participating in the Syrian Army’s ongoing operation in northwestern Syria were spread by pro-militant channels. These pro-militant channels cited a Free Syrian Army commander.

