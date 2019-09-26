Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has recently commented on relations of Russia with Georgia and noted the he would lift the ban on direct flights imposed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the month of June.

“I would probably resume flights with Georgia. And I believe it would be right, as the majority of the Georgian population have realized the counterproductive provocative nature of actions that took place at the Parliament of Georgia during the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy,” stated Lavrov.

Georgian-Russian relations worsened in June after the Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov addressed the audience of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy from the seat of the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, which led to the mass protest demonstrations.

