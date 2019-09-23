Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has permitted the Russian IrAero airline to make flights from three Russian cities to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the order of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

IrAero airline has received permission to operate Tyumen-Baku, Samara-Baku and Perm-Baku flights. The flights will be operated twice a week.

IrAero, founded in 1999, is in the TOP-20 of the biggest airlines in Russia. IrAero’s activity fully complies with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the same order, the Federal Air Transport Agency revoked the permission of NordStar airline to operate Yekaterinburg-Baku and Novosibirsk-Baku flights.

According to the order, the airline itself requested to revoke the permission.

Earlier, it was reported that Azimuth Airlines has also received permission to operate the flights from Rostov-on-Don to Baku three times a week.

