Cargo of the mining and metallurgical industries of Russia will be transported on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Trend reports referring to ADY Express LLC.

This was announced during the tenth international conference “Railway Transportation of Mining and Metallurgical Cargo” held in Moscow (Russia).

At the event, representatives of ADY Express LLC presented their options for transporting these types of goods from Russia to countries located in the south-west direction. Bringing the capabilities of the Azerbaijan Railways, as well as major infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK), to the attention of the conference participants, the company representatives demonstrated the superiority of transit routes passing through Azerbaijan, to Turkey and other countries.

It was noted that the opportunities of the BTK railway are more profitable in comparison with traditional routes.

As part of the conference, bilateral meetings of representatives of ADY Express with major cargo owners of Russia took place, during which orders were received for the delivery of cargo of the mining and metallurgical industries along the BTK railway corridor.

In the near future, the transportation of these goods will begin.

