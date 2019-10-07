Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can play an important role as venues for dialogue between geopolitical centers of power – the European Union, Russia and China, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on the sidelines of the Minsk Dialogue Forum while commenting on the report of young politicians on the security in Europe, Trend reports via BelTA.

The authors of the report urge Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to define their new role and become important hubs “capable of establishing cooperation between Brussels, Moscow and Beijing as the Eurasian integration gains steam”.

“If this support fits into the overall context of bilateral relations and cooperation in international organizations, then it will be welcome,” the ambassador stressed.

At the same time, in his opinion, the conversation will be more meaningful if the position of the US is taken into account.

Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev also noted the exclusively friendly policy of Belarus and its good attitude towards all guests.

“I would like to stress once again that all diplomats find it comfortable to work in the country,” the ambassador said.

