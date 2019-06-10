Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Every year Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly attractive country for tourists, which is also evidenced by the growing inflow of Russian tourists to Azerbaijan, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said on June 10 at a press conference held at Trend News Agency.

The Ambassador reminded that in 2018, a little less than 900,000 Russian tourists visited Azerbaijan, which was 5 percent more than in 2017.

“I believe that this year the interest of Russian tourists in visiting Azerbaijan will grow,” said Bocharnikov.

The ambassador noted that the Azerbaijani representative office on tourism has been opened in Moscow, and this speaks of the bilateral interest of Russia and Azerbaijan in the development of this sphere.

The ambassador added that both countries are interested in the development of sea tourism as well. “In the near future, there are plans to hold preparatory work aimed at the development of port infrastructure, and the launch of vessels in the Russian territory of the Caspian Sea,” the ambassador said.

Earlier it was reported that there are plans to launch the sea-river ship “Peter the Great”, which will cruise along the route in the Caspian and Black seas, by the end of 2019.

