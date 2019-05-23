The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive assault over the key town of Kafr Naboudeh in northwestern Hama last night, a military source in the Hama Governorate said Thursday, May 23 morning, according to Al-Masdar News.

Led by their Sukhoi jets, the Russian Air Force repeatedly struck the militant defenses inside of Kafr Naboudeh, scoring several direct hits on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions.

According to the military source in Hama, the Russian Air Force was attempting to weaken the militant resolve at the northern district of Kafr Naboudeh. The area now has a large presence of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters, which is making it very difficult for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to retake Kafr Naboudeh.

The Russian Air Force is still carrying out airstrikes over northwestern Syria at this time; however, the majority of these strikes are now concentrated on the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate. In particular, the Russian Air Force is hitting the militant positions in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.

source