“Russia is now discussing the issue of continuation of trade economic talks with Georgia, previously known as Abashidze-Karasin talks, hoping to maintain dialogue with Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze after Grigory Karasin’s dismissal as Russian deputy foreign minister,” Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

“This matter is currently being discussed. I hope that this channel of dialogue will be preserved in this or that form,” he added.

Talks on trade, economic and humanitarian relations between Georgia and Russia had been held twice a year in Prague, with the involvement of Karasin and Abashidze.

The continuation of the talks came under question after Karasin’s resignation earlier this year. Currently, he is the member of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament.

The two countries cut diplomatic relations after the 2008 August war. Since that time, Georgia and Russia maintain a dialogue only within Geneva International Discussions and Abashidze-Karasin talks.

By Ana Dumbadze

source