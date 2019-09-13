Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the board of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party was held, Trend reports on Sept. 13.

The preparatory work of the ruling party for the municipal election to be held in Azerbaijan in December 2019 was discussed at the meeting. The Executive Secretariat’s report about the work carried out in June, July and August 2019 was heard.

The preparatory work for the municipal election has been launched. The issues on the party’s preparation for this election are considered in accordance with the approved action plan.

The confidence was expressed at the meeting that having great authority in society and rich experience in the election, the ruling party will also succeed this time.

The importance of the measures taken by the Executive Secretariat over the past three months was also stressed. These measures are considered as important events in the socio-political life of not only the party, but the whole country.

A number of current issues were discussed and the corresponding decisions were made.

