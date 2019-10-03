Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

A roundtable dedicated to development of relations, determination of new spheres of cooperation, exchange of experience in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between Azerbaijani and Russian entrepreneurs was held in the Baku Business Center, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

The roundtable entitled “Prospects for Cooperation in the Field of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses”, organized by the agency, was held as part of the visit of the Russian delegation led by the president of the All-Russian public organization of small and medium-sized enterprises “Support of Russia”.

The agency signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Support of Russia” organization.

“The memorandum will affect the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, help to reveal new spheres of cooperation and exchange experience in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises,” Chairman of Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said.

During the round table, Mammadov also stressed that the Azerbaijan-Russia economic relations are successfully developing in various spheres and expressed interest in learning from the experience of foreign partners in the field of SMEs.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council, the Caspian European Club, as well as Azerbaijani entrepreneurs working in the field of agriculture, tourism, healthcare, consulting and other fields attended the event.

During the visit to Azerbaijan, representatives of the All-Russian public organization of small and medium-sized businesses “Support of Russia” will hold a number of meetings in business structures, as well as get acquainted with the activity of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

