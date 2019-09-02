Roma are “very close” to agreeing a loan deal for Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Italian reports claim, according to The Sun.

The Serie A giants are looking to bring the Armenian on loan until the end of the season with the option to make the deal permanent.

According to Gianlucadimarzio, the transfer was instructed by Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

It would bring an end to Mkhitaryan’s one and a half year stay at the Emirates.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was involved in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez who switched Arsenal for Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan has made 59 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals since his winter move in 2018.

But the 30-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a first-team starter under new boss Unai Emery.

