Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

The units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in the frontline zone carried out practical firing from large-caliber multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) according to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the country’s Minister of Defense, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the same time, the training sessions on the topic “Tactical Exercises Preparation and Conduct Procedure” were held with the officers of the relevant units in the field conditions.

Rocket units, having hit targets in the depths of the defense of the imaginary enemy, completed the tasks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source