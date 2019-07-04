The OSCE PA Standing Committee, convened in Luxembourg for the 2019 Annual Session, voted Thursday, July 4 morning by an overwhelming majority (45 in favour, 2 against) for the reappointment of incumbent Secretary General Roberto Montella for a second five-year term in office.

The mandate begins on January 1, 2021 and expires December 31, 2025.

Thanking the Heads of Delegation for their support, the Secretary General said: “I am privileged and honoured to continue to serve in this position. I will do my utmost to meet the expectations of our parliamentarians and strengthen the added value of the parliamentary dimension of the OSCE, to the ultimate benefit of the people of our 57 participating States.”

This decision follows the unanimous recommendation made by the OSCE PA Bureau last April.

