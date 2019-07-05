Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, member of the board of the Caspian Policy Center Robert Cekuta, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The situation around the Caspian region, trends in the global energy sector, as well as the impact of new technologies and digitalization were discussed during the meeting. The role of the Caspian region in the integration with energy and transport projects was also discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the process of oil market regulation in the OPEC+ format, the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and reforms in the energy sector of Azerbaijan. Shahbazov praised the US-Azerbaijan energy projects and said that this cooperation contributed to the diversification of gas supplies to European consumers.

The minister also informed the guest about the tasks to be fulfilled in the field of renewable energy and liberalization of the energy sector.

