Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics are underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 12.

The competitions of the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will be also held on Oct. 12.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of “kids”, “pre-juniors” and “juniors”, in group exercises – teams in the age categories of “kids” and “pre-juniors”.

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of “babies”, “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, “seniors” in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source