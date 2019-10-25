BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Revaluation isn’t useful for the Azerbaijani economy for now, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Elman Rustamov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 25.

Rustamov said that the main task is the development of the non-oil sector, and revaluation may hinder this.

The chairman added there is no fundamental factor that could have affected the exchange rate this year.

Rustamov also expressed hope for support of the current currency rate in the coming year as well.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source