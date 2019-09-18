Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis and Maryam Safarova presented their program in ribbon exercises at the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports Sept. 18.

According to the results of the performance with the ribbon Zohra Agamirova scored 18.700 points, Veronika Gudis scored 17.150 points and Maryam Safarova got 10.450 points.

According to the results of the all-around qualification for today, Zohra Agamirova ranked the 22nd with 57.650 points, while Veronika Hudis came in 39th scoring 51.800 points.

Maryam Safarova performs at the World Championships in only one exercise with ribbon.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

