A rescue operation is underway in Tusheti, a mountainous region in northeast Georgia, where a tragic road accident claimed the lives of 6 people, including one child, on July 27.

Currently, rescuers are continuing their search for a last missing person – 18-year-old youth Levan Shabalaidze, who went missing after the accident.

The rescuers managed to pull the truck from the ravine using heavy equipment, yet still cannot find the body of the missing person.

A “Kamaz” truck carrying 12 people, fell into the ravine in Tusheti from 200 meters on July 27.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was established that the driver of the truck could not control the steering wheel and the car fell into the ravine.

6 people, including one child, died in the accident. Another five passengers survived. Three people injured in the accident were safely taken from the ravine. All of them have been hospitalized.

By Ana Dumbadze

